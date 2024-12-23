Summarize Simplifying... In short Chhagan Bhujbal, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, has expressed dissatisfaction over being overlooked for a ministerial position in the new government.

Despite approval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadavis, Bhujbal's nomination was allegedly withheld by his NCP colleagues.

Amidst this controversy, Bhujbal has received support from various quarters, including Other Backward Class (OBC) groups and opposition leaders, sparking speculation about his future political moves. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ajit Pawar hints at solution for Bhujbal

'Chance at centre...': Ajit Pawar on NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal row

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:22 pm Dec 23, 202403:22 pm

What's the story Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has finally spoken on the controversy over Chhagan Bhujbal's exclusion from a ministerial berth in Maharashtra's new government. In his first public statement, Pawar emphasized the need to give opportunities to new faces. He also hinted at a possible solution by saying senior leaders like Bhujbal could be accommodated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

Potential resolution

Pawar suggests central roles for senior leaders

Without directly referring to Bhujbal, Pawar said, "It is not right...to create misunderstandings." He added that they have considered giving opportunities to seniors at the center. This comes after Bhujbal complained about being ignored for a ministerial berth in Maharashtra's new government. The NCP, which is a part of state and federal BJP-led governments, has so far given nine ministerial berths—none to Bhujbal.

Unfulfilled expectations

Bhujbal expresses dissatisfaction over ministerial exclusion

Bhujbal, who was earlier Maharashtra's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister, slammed Pawar and another senior NCP leader Praful Patel for not talking to him about his ministerial role. "I am not a toy in their hands," Bhujbal said in Nashik. Bhujbal alleged his NCP colleagues withheld his nomination even though Chief Minister Devendra Fadavis had approved his appointment.

Rising support

Bhujbal receives support amidst political controversy

Amid the controversy and speculation about his political future, Bhujbal has found support from many quarters. Representatives of several Other Backward Class (OBC) groups met him and extended support for his stand. Notably, other stalwarts like Dilip Walse-Patil from NCP and Sudhir Mungantiwar and Vijaykumar Gavit from Bharatiya Janata Party were also kept out of the cabinet.

Sympathetic stance

Opposition expresses sympathy toward Bhujbal's situation

The opposition has also sympathized with Bhujbal's plight. Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Congress MLA Nitin Raut expressed their condolences. Even Sharad Pawar's NCP faction sympathized with Bhujbal. The public support comes amid speculation that Bhujbal could return to Sharad Pawar's side, float his own party, or join the BJP, in light of his exclusion from Maharashtra's new government cabinet.