'Chance at centre...': Ajit Pawar on NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal row
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has finally spoken on the controversy over Chhagan Bhujbal's exclusion from a ministerial berth in Maharashtra's new government. In his first public statement, Pawar emphasized the need to give opportunities to new faces. He also hinted at a possible solution by saying senior leaders like Bhujbal could be accommodated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.
Pawar suggests central roles for senior leaders
Without directly referring to Bhujbal, Pawar said, "It is not right...to create misunderstandings." He added that they have considered giving opportunities to seniors at the center. This comes after Bhujbal complained about being ignored for a ministerial berth in Maharashtra's new government. The NCP, which is a part of state and federal BJP-led governments, has so far given nine ministerial berths—none to Bhujbal.
Bhujbal expresses dissatisfaction over ministerial exclusion
Bhujbal, who was earlier Maharashtra's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister, slammed Pawar and another senior NCP leader Praful Patel for not talking to him about his ministerial role. "I am not a toy in their hands," Bhujbal said in Nashik. Bhujbal alleged his NCP colleagues withheld his nomination even though Chief Minister Devendra Fadavis had approved his appointment.
Bhujbal receives support amidst political controversy
Amid the controversy and speculation about his political future, Bhujbal has found support from many quarters. Representatives of several Other Backward Class (OBC) groups met him and extended support for his stand. Notably, other stalwarts like Dilip Walse-Patil from NCP and Sudhir Mungantiwar and Vijaykumar Gavit from Bharatiya Janata Party were also kept out of the cabinet.
Opposition expresses sympathy toward Bhujbal's situation
The opposition has also sympathized with Bhujbal's plight. Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Congress MLA Nitin Raut expressed their condolences. Even Sharad Pawar's NCP faction sympathized with Bhujbal. The public support comes amid speculation that Bhujbal could return to Sharad Pawar's side, float his own party, or join the BJP, in light of his exclusion from Maharashtra's new government cabinet.