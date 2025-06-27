Amul giving ₹5,000 vouchers on WhatsApp? It's a scam

Amul , the well-known dairy cooperative society from Gujarat , has issued a warning about a new scam. The fraudulent scheme involves the distribution of fake vouchers on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. The scam uses an image of the popular 'Amul girl' along with the brand's logo to lure customers into clicking a link that promises ₹5,000.

Public warning Here's what Amul's advisory says In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Amul issued a public interest advisory. The company wrote, "We wish to inform you a fake gift voucher message featuring the Amul Girl is being shared on WhatsApp and social media. This voucher has not been created by Amul." The brand further clarified that these messages contain autogenerated webpage links that mislead customers to fraudulent websites.

Legal measures Amul has blacklisted several links Amul has taken strict action against these scams by blacklisting several such links. The company has also promised to take legal action against the perpetrators of this fraudulent scheme. This is part of their effort to protect customers from falling victim to these scams and ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.