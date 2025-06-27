Amul giving ₹5,000 vouchers on WhatsApp? It's a scam
What's the story
Amul, the well-known dairy cooperative society from Gujarat, has issued a warning about a new scam. The fraudulent scheme involves the distribution of fake vouchers on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. The scam uses an image of the popular 'Amul girl' along with the brand's logo to lure customers into clicking a link that promises ₹5,000.
Public warning
Here's what Amul's advisory says
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Amul issued a public interest advisory. The company wrote, "We wish to inform you a fake gift voucher message featuring the Amul Girl is being shared on WhatsApp and social media. This voucher has not been created by Amul." The brand further clarified that these messages contain autogenerated webpage links that mislead customers to fraudulent websites.
Legal measures
Amul has blacklisted several links
Amul has taken strict action against these scams by blacklisting several such links. The company has also promised to take legal action against the perpetrators of this fraudulent scheme. This is part of their effort to protect customers from falling victim to these scams and ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.
Customer guidance
How to stay safe from such scams?
Amul has also provided three measures for customers to avoid falling prey to such scams. The company has advised customers not to click on any suspicious links. If they receive such a message or link, they should inform the cyber police police in their city and report the number. For further queries, users can contact Amul's customer care toll-free number at 1800 258 3333 or email at customercare@amul.coop.