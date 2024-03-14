Next Article

Meta VR headsets to gain special 'lying-down mode'

Mar 14, 2024

What's the story Meta has announced a software update v63 for its Quest 2 and Quest Pro virtual reality headsets. This update will allow users to wear their devices more comfortably while lying-down. The company stated that this feature could be used for various activities such as watching VR content, attending Metaverse concerts, meditating, and more. The meaning of "and more" was left open-ended, prompting some to suggest that the new mode will benefit users who want to watch porn in VR.

Update expected soon

Quest 3 users await lying-down mode

The new lying-down mode is not yet available for the Quest 3, Meta's most advanced consumer-oriented headset. According to Andrew Bosworth, Meta's Chief Technology Officer and Reality Labs head, the company is planning to bring this feature to the Quest 3. However, due to differences in the "Smart Guardian" interface of Quest 3, there have been some delays. Bosworth assured users that progress is being made but did not provide a specific release date.

Challenges faced

The challenge of implementing lying-down mode on Quest 3

The delay in bringing the lying-down mode to Quest 3 is due to its unique "Smart Guardian" feature. This advanced system, which is exclusive to Quest 3, maps surroundings in great detail for enhanced safety and immersion. The positioning and orientation of the headset when a user is lying down does not align with Smart Guardian's object detection and detailed room scanning capabilities. Despite these challenges, Bosworth assures that they are working on this issue.