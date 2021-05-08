NewsBytes Briefing: IBM creates first 2-nanometer chip, and more

Written by Nachiket Mhatre Mail Last updated on May 08, 2021, 01:08 am

Those who thought IBM had stopped making processors are in for a surprise as the company claims to have created the world's first 2nm processor.

It's touted to be 75 percent more energy efficient than its 7nm counterparts, while delivering 45 percent performance boost.

The only catch is that it's a proof-of-concept that won't see the light of day for several years.

Callous reentry

Chinese rocket crashing back into Earth could cause serious damage

Locking yourself in the basement is the best way to ensure that you live long enough to witness IBM's 2-nanometer processors.

That's because a massive 30-meter rocket stage from the recent Chinese space station launch is expected to smash into Earth in the form of a 7-ton space projectile breaking into 100 kg fragments.

The chances of being hit are low but not zero.

Forced originality

Lack of competitor innovation hurting Facebook's ability to steal features

Being hit by the Chinese rocket will also deprive you of Facebook's many features that Mark Zuckerberg and company have been adding in a mad rush to retain users growing increasingly concerned about its shady privacy policies.

But, honestly, you won't be missing much because these are mostly cosmetic embellishments that have been added after Facebook exhausted all features it could copy from Clubhouse.

Pay it forward

Twitter continues stealing Clubhouse features; Tip Jar being the latest

Meanwhile, Twitter has successfully stolen Clubhouse's tipping feature, which is quite creatively named as the Tip Jar.

The platform's latest stolen feature allows users to send money to their favorite Twitter users, as long as they are journalists, influencers, or non-profit organizations during the initial test period.

Twitter was also the first of the Big Tech to have released a Clubhouse clone on Android.

Low effort promise

Google Play's 'safety' section is no App Tracking Transparency

But not all features are voluntary. Some of them are also included begrudgingly, like Google's latest promise at trying to convince users that it isn't as evil as Apple tries to portray.

Google will soon add a "Safety" section to Google Play in an attempt to deflect some of the embarrassment wrought upon it by Apple's game-changing App Tracking Transparency measure.