Lower latency, faster downloads: Jio's 5.5G network debuts in India
What's the story
Chinese tech giant OnePlus launched its flagship handsets, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, in India yesterday.
The devices are the first in the nation to support Jio's upgraded Component Carrier Aggregation (3CC) 5G network, the Jio 5.5G.
The cutting-edge technology promises download speeds of over 1Gbps. It also allows the smartphones to connect to three different network cells.
This could be on different towers simultaneously, providing faster connectivity and better overall performance to users.
Performance showcase
OnePlus 13 series demonstrates impressive download speeds
In a live demonstration, OnePlus demonstrated that the OnePlus 13 on a standard 5G network (non-3CC-based) delivers download speeds of up to 277.78Mbps.
However, when connected to the Jio 5.5G network, the same device can achieve peak download speeds of up to 1,014.86Mbps.
This shows that this tech can deliver up to four times faster download speeds depending on cellular signal strength.
User interface
User experience and network accessibility
When your phone connects to a 5.5G network, you'll see a "5GA" icon on the top of the screen. This indicates that you're on the fastest available network type.
To access the Jio 5.5G network, users won't have to turn on any special settings but just need a 5G smartphone supporting 3CC technology.
Network evolution
5.5G: The next-generation solution
Also referred to as 5G Advanced, 5.5G is considered to be the next-generation mobile wireless network solution.
It promises better download/upload speeds, lower latency, enhanced reliability, and improved connectivity and coverage.
In theory, a 5.5G network can achieve download speeds between 10-20Gbps but this technology only works on standalone (SA) 5G networks.