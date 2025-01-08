What's the story

Chinese tech giant OnePlus launched its flagship handsets, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, in India yesterday.

The devices are the first in the nation to support Jio's upgraded Component Carrier Aggregation (3CC) 5G network, the Jio 5.5G.

The cutting-edge technology promises download speeds of over 1Gbps. It also allows the smartphones to connect to three different network cells.

This could be on different towers simultaneously, providing faster connectivity and better overall performance to users.