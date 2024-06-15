In brief Simplifying... In brief The latest OxygenOS 14.0.0.520 update for OnePlus Nord 3 brings a host of improvements and new features.

It enhances gaming stability, allows users to hide the lock screen pattern track, resize floating windows, and adjust volume from Quick Settings.

The update is being gradually rolled out to Indian users

OnePlus Nord 3 update improves gaming stability, adds new features

What's the story OnePlus has rolled out a new software update, OxygenOS 14.0.0.520, for its Nord 3 smartphone. The update is designed to address several issues and introduce user-friendly changes. It also incorporates the latest Android security patch for June 2024, which aims to enhance system security by fixing multiple vulnerabilities. The update is currently being distributed to users in India and can be manually checked for by navigating to Settings > About Device > OxygenOS > Check for Update.

Update details

OxygenOS 14.0.0.520: What's new?

The OxygenOS 14.0.0.520 update for the Nord 3 introduces several system modifications and quality-of-life improvements. It allows users to hide the track when drawing the lock screen pattern, and resize a floating window by dragging its bottom. Additionally, users can now adjust volume directly from Quick Settings and swipe up to close a mini window. The update also enhances the display of Home screen widgets and resolves an issue where system data was consuming excessive storage space.

Fixes

Bug fixes and gaming enhancements

The OxygenOS 14.0.0.520 update addresses several bugs related to volume control and NFC-enabled payments. It fixes an issue where the volume slider in Quick Settings, and the one triggered by pressing the physical volume button might appear simultaneously. The update resolves a problem with NFC-enabled payments. Furthermore, it fixes issues related to phone call vibrations and display of phone numbers during call forwarding. For gamers, the update improves stability and fixes an issue where the screen might turn black.