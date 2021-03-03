Home / News / Science News / Redmi Note 10 series confirmed to feature Super AMOLED display
Redmi Note 10 series confirmed to feature Super AMOLED display

Redmi is all set to unveil the Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max models in India tomorrow, i.e. March 4.

A day ahead of the launch, Manu Kumar Jain, the company's top boss in the country, has confirmed that the Note 10 line-up will bear a Super AMOLED display - a first for any Redmi Note model.

Here's our roundup.

Take a look at the official announcement

Design and display

Redmi Note 10 series will sport a punch-hole design

Redmi Note 10 series will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted or in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The vanilla Note 10 model will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ screen while the Note 10 Pro and Pro Max variants will sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display.

However, it is unclear if all the handsets will offer a Super AMOLED panel or only the Pro models.

Cameras

The handsets will have a quad rear camera module

Redmi Note 10 will pack a 48MP primary camera, three secondary lenses, and a 16MP selfie snapper.

The Note 10 Pro will offer a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor. The Pro Max model will also offer a similar setup but with a 108MP main camera. Up front, they will sport a 32MP camera.

Internals

They will support 33W fast-charging technology

Redmi Note 10, 10 Pro and 10 Pro Max will be powered by a Snapdragon 678, Snapdragon 732G, and Snapdragon 768G processor, respectively, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

The standard model will house a 5,000mAh battery while the Pro and Pro Max variants are likely to pack a 5,050mAh battery. They will support 33W fast-charging.

Information

Redmi Note 10 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max models will be revealed at the launch event tomorrow. However, the line-up is expected to start at around Rs. 15,000.

