YouTube Music simplifies song sharing for Android users

By Akash Pandey 01:03 pm Apr 01, 202401:03 pm

What's the story YouTube Music on Android has introduced a new look for its custom share sheet, distinguishing it further from Google's first-party applications. The updated design replaces the old grid-based layout that previously occupied two-thirds of the screen. Now, users will see a more compact carousel displaying approximately five targets per screen, making it more user-friendly for one-handed operation.

Upon selecting "Share" on YouTube Music, users are now presented with options to "Copy link" and "Share with other apps." The "Copy link" button, previously the first option in the 3x5/6 grid, is now more conveniently placed. Clicking on "Share with other apps" opens the system share sheet. This revamped share sheet occupies roughly one-third of the screen size, enhancing its usability for one-handed operation.

The new share sheet design aligns with the main YouTube app's aesthetic, although YouTube Music has opted for full-screen pop-ups instead of the rounded sheets seen in the primary client. The redesign was first introduced to iOS before being implemented in YouTube Music for Android. The change is part of a broader effort to create a consistent user experience across all platforms and devices.

Alongside the redesign, YouTube Music has been introducing other features such as offline downloads on its web app, an 'Activity' notifications feed, and a song search function similar to Google Play Music. These updates are part of YouTube Music's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and functionality. The new features aim to provide users with more control over their music listening experience and make the platform more versatile.