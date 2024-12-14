Summarize Simplifying... In short Heinrich Klaasen, one of the top T20 batters, has joined the elite club of Proteas players with 1,000 T20I runs.

Achieving this feat in 58 matches, Klaasen boasts a strike rate of 141.84 and a high score of 81.

Klaasen is among the finest T20 batters going around (Image source: X/@ICC)

Heinrich Klaasen completes 1,000 T20I runs: Decoding his stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:28 am Dec 14, 2024

What's the story South Africa pulled off a thrilling win against Pakistan in the second T20I match in Centurion on December 13. They chased down a daunting target of 207 runs. Reeza Hendricks was the star of the show, scoring his maiden T20 century with a blistering 117 off 63 balls. The game also saw stand-in SA skipper Heinrich Klaasen complete 1,000 T20I runs. Here are his stats.

Brief stay for Klaasen

Klaasen, who is among the finest T20 batters going around, didn't have much to do in the second T20I. He arrived to bat with SA requiring just 22 runs for victory. He smoked one boundary en route to his 8* off five balls as the home team accomplished the target with three balls to spare. Besides Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (66*) starred for SA.

A look at Klaasen's numbers

As per ESPNcricinfo, Klaasen became the 10th Proteas batter to accomplish 1,000 runs in the format. Having played 58 T20Is, he has raced to 1,000 runs at 23.25. This includes five half-centuries with his highest score being 81. His strike rate reads 141.84. 474 of his runs have come in home T20Is at 22.57. While he has scored 264 away runs at 20.30, the dasher averages 29.11 in neutral T20Is (262 runs).

Do you know?

Klaasen owns the fastest fifty in a T20 World Cup final. He reached the milestone off just 23 balls in the summit clash of the 2024 edition against India in Barbados. He ended up scoring 52 off 27 balls though his efforts went in vain. Overall, he has scored 239 T20 WC runs at 26.55.