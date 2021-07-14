Home / News / Sports News / ICC Rankings: Babar tops ODI charts, Allen gains in T20Is
Sports

ICC Rankings: Babar tops ODI charts, Allen gains in T20Is

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 06:25 pm
ICC Rankings: Babar tops ODI charts, Allen gains in T20Is
Babar Azam is ranked number one in ODIs

Pakistan's Babar Azam has consolidated his position at the top of the ICC ODI Rankings for Batsmen. Babar, who misfired in the first two ODIs against England, slammed a brilliant 158 in the third encounter. Meanwhile, West Indies' Fabian Allen jumped 16 spots to move into the top 10 of the ICC T20I Rankings for Bowlers. Here are the details.

In this article
Batting

ODI Rankings: The key details of the batters

Babar has 873 rating points and is placed above Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has 857 points. The duo is followed by Rohit Sharma, Ross Taylor, and Aaron Finch. David Warner and Shai Hope rose to joint-seventh in the standings. Faf du Plessis slipped to ninth as Fakhar Zaman dropped to 12th, seeing Kane Williamson and Quinton de Kock leapfrogging him.

T20I Rankings

ICC T20I Rankings for Bowlers: Key details

West Indies' 26-year-old left-arm spinner Allen, gained 16 spots to occupy 10th place in the ICC T20I Rankings. Allen has claimed three wickets from the first three T20Is against Australia. Fellow West Indian pacer Sheldon Cottrell gained two spots to be 22nd. Dwayne Bravo has risen to 37th as well among bowlers. Meanwhile, Australia's Mitchell Starc has advanced five places to be 29th.

Information

Saqib Mahmood and James Vince gain big

England pacer Saqib Mahmood, who claimed nine wickets in the recently concluded ODI series against Pakistan, gained 89 places to be 63rd in the rankings for bowlers. James Vince, who smashed a match-winning century in the third ODI, moved up 85 places to be 113th.

Information

ICC T20I Rankings: WI batters make advancements

Among batters in T20Is, Shimron Hetmyer has moved to 62nd after gaining 37 places. Lendl Simmons has advanced to 64th. Veterans Chris Gayle and Andre Russell are tied in 103rd place after gaining 22 and 38 spots respectively.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Transfer news: Major deals completed in Europe's top 5 leagues

Latest News

Ashwin shows his brilliance with fifer for Surrey against Somerset

Sports

Army says reports of fresh Indo-China clash 'false and baseless'

India

'Loki' Season 2 is officially coming to Disney+, netizens rejoice

Entertainment

Coronavirus: Centre flags increase in 'R' factor in several states

India

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is now Rs. 4,400 more expensive

Auto

Latest Sports News

Transfer news: Major deals completed in Europe's top 5 leagues

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020: Here's the team of the tournament

Sports

England players forced to self-isolate return for Pakistan T20Is

Sports

ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: Here are the major details

Sports

India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

England, WI tours: Pakistan announce limited-overs and Test squads

Sports

ICC Player of the Month Award: Babar, Fakhar get nominated

Sports

ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings: Mohammad Rizwan enters top 10

Sports

ICC ODI Rankings: Babar dethrones Kohli as number one batsman

Sports

Cricket News News

England chase down 332-run target against Pakistan: Records broken

Sports

Ireland stun South Africa in 2nd ODI: Records broken

Sports

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, ODIs: Records that can be scripted

Sports

Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma passes away: Decoding his achievements

Sports

WI win third T20I against Australia, seal series: Records broken

Sports
Trending Topics