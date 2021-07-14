ICC Rankings: Babar tops ODI charts, Allen gains in T20Is

Babar Azam is ranked number one in ODIs

Pakistan's Babar Azam has consolidated his position at the top of the ICC ODI Rankings for Batsmen. Babar, who misfired in the first two ODIs against England, slammed a brilliant 158 in the third encounter. Meanwhile, West Indies' Fabian Allen jumped 16 spots to move into the top 10 of the ICC T20I Rankings for Bowlers. Here are the details.

Batting

ODI Rankings: The key details of the batters

Babar has 873 rating points and is placed above Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has 857 points. The duo is followed by Rohit Sharma, Ross Taylor, and Aaron Finch. David Warner and Shai Hope rose to joint-seventh in the standings. Faf du Plessis slipped to ninth as Fakhar Zaman dropped to 12th, seeing Kane Williamson and Quinton de Kock leapfrogging him.

T20I Rankings

ICC T20I Rankings for Bowlers: Key details

West Indies' 26-year-old left-arm spinner Allen, gained 16 spots to occupy 10th place in the ICC T20I Rankings. Allen has claimed three wickets from the first three T20Is against Australia. Fellow West Indian pacer Sheldon Cottrell gained two spots to be 22nd. Dwayne Bravo has risen to 37th as well among bowlers. Meanwhile, Australia's Mitchell Starc has advanced five places to be 29th.

Information

Saqib Mahmood and James Vince gain big

England pacer Saqib Mahmood, who claimed nine wickets in the recently concluded ODI series against Pakistan, gained 89 places to be 63rd in the rankings for bowlers. James Vince, who smashed a match-winning century in the third ODI, moved up 85 places to be 113th.

Information

ICC T20I Rankings: WI batters make advancements

Among batters in T20Is, Shimron Hetmyer has moved to 62nd after gaining 37 places. Lendl Simmons has advanced to 64th. Veterans Chris Gayle and Andre Russell are tied in 103rd place after gaining 22 and 38 spots respectively.