Nikhat Zareen saw her 2024 Paris Olympics journey come to an end

Nikhat Zareen's 2024 Paris Olympics journey cut short: Here's how

By Rajdeep Saha 03:56 pm Aug 01, 2024

What's the story India's medal hope in boxing, Nikhat Zareen, saw her 2024 Paris Olympics journey come to an end. Nikhat lost to top seed Wu Yu of China in the women's 50kg boxing round of 16 at the North Paris Arena on Thursday. It was a dominating show from Wu, who won all three rounds. Here are further details.

Wu Yu dominates the show against Nikhat

Wu Yu defeated Nikhat by a 5:0 unanimous decision. She was a tougher opponent and that's what everyone witnessed. Nikhat did fine success in some of the combinations but it was largely Wu who relied on her solid defence and deceptive footwork to keep Nikhat at bay during the bout. Nikhat was unable to find her range and was left stunned.

Wu keeps Nikhat at bay

Wu started with some good defensive work and managed to land more punches. The first round (4:1) was in favour of Wu. The second round saw Wu follow her bright start with a 3-2 win in the second round. The third round saw Wu keep Nikhat at bay with her solid approach.

Nikhat won her first bout earlier at Paris Olympics

Nikhat was off to a flier at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She stormed into the women's 50kg boxing pre-quarter-finals after beating Germany's Maxi Kloetzer. The 28-year-old claimed a 5-0 win through an unanimous decision in the round of 32.