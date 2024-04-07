Next Article

Ravindra Jadeja has 19 IPL wickets against KKR

How Ravindra Jadeja fares against KKR in IPL: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 10:36 am Apr 07, 202410:36 am

What's the story Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has had a moderate start to his Indian Premier League 2024 campaign. Jadeja's solitary wicket in the ongoing edition came against Delhi Capitals, while he has scored 84 runs from four games. The star all-rounder is set to face Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK's next opponent, at Chepauk Stadium. Jadeja has a decent record against them in the IPL.

Bowling

Most IPL wickets for CSK against KKR

Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions, and Kochi Tuskers Kerala apart from CSK, has 19 wickets from 30 IPL encounters against KKR at 31.21. Jadeja has taken as many as 17 of these wickets for the Super Kings. Therefore, he is the highest wicket-taker for CSK against KKR in the IPL. Only Ravichandran Ashwin has over 15 wickets in this regard (16).

Runs

Over 450 runs against KKR

In addition to 19 wickets, Jadeja also has 457 runs from 30 IPL matches at remarkable average of 38.08 against KKR. The tally includes a strike rate of 133.23. Notably, Jadeja's strike rate for CSK against KKR in the IPL rises to 143.11. He has 312 runs from 21 games at an average of 44.57 in this regard.

Information

A special double for Jadeja

It is worth noting that Jadeja remains the only player with the double of 450 runs and 15 wickets against KKR in the IPL. Notably, he has returned unbeaten 14 times in 30 matches against the Knight Riders.

Career

One of the finest all-rounders

Jadeja is one of the most decorated all-rounders in the IPL. He won the inaugural edition (2008) with RR before claiming three titles with CSK (2018, 2021, and 2023). Notably, CSK defeated KKR in the 2021 final, wherein Jadeja took two wickets. The Indian all-rounder has 2,776 runs and from 153 wickets from 230 IPL matches. He remains the only player with this double.

Information

Jadeja yet to go big

As mentioned, Jadeja is yet to go big in the ongoing IPL season. He 0/21, 0/15, 1/43, and 0/30 in his first four matches. In CSK's previous game, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Jadeja's strike rate was under the scanner. He scored a 23-ball 31*.