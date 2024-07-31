In short Simplifying... In short A virtual rally, organized by Pet Lovers for Kamala, gathered support for Kamala Harris, uniting cat and dog owners alike in response to Vance's sexist remarks.

'Cat ladies' unite to show support for Kamala Harris

What's the story A group of pet enthusiasts convened virtually on Tuesday to express their support for Kamala Harris's presidential campaign. The Zoom meeting was hosted by political strategist Christine Pelosi and Nikki Fried, chair of the Florida Democratic Party. The gathering was a response to comments made by JD Vance, Donald Trump's running mate in 2021, that the US was being run by Democrats and "a bunch of childless cat ladies" who want to "make the rest of the country miserable too."

Pelosi's surprise appearance at 'cat ladies' rally

The virtual gathering kicked off with a slideshow of pet photos set to Abba's Dancing Queen. Nancy Pelosi made an unexpected appearance, dancing along to the music before addressing the audience. She stated that the purpose of the meeting was to show support for women's freedom to "love how they wanna love, and live how they wanna live." She added that when Vance expressed his opinion on their freedom, they decided that "the cat ladies are striking back."

Pet lovers for Kamala: An inclusive group

The online conference was organized by Pet Lovers for Kamala, a group initially focused on cat owners. However, the group expanded its reach after finding solidarity among dog owners and now welcomes all animal owners. Prominent attendees included Donna Brazile, former chair of the Democratic National Committee, and Jan Schakowsky, an Illinois congresswoman, both appearing with their dogs during the call.

Zoom rallies garner massive support for Harris

The "Cat Ladies" rally is one of several Zoom meetings organized by affinity groups to raise funds for Harris's campaign. After Joe Biden announced the end of his campaign, nearly 100,000 Black people participated in Zoom calls with the groups "Win with Black Women" and "Win with Black Men" Additionally, a "White Dudes for Harris" call attracted more than 190,000 participants and raised $4million. A virtual meeting for Latino voters is scheduled next, hosted by comedian George Lopez.