Maldives President Muizzu accepts invitation to Modi's swearing-in ceremony

By Chanshimla Varah 11:16 am Jun 08, 202411:16 am

What's the story Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has confirmed his attendance at the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi. The invitation was extended by Munu Mahawar, Higher Commissioner of the Republic of India, to the Republic of Maldives. During their meeting, Mahawar said Modi is looking forward to seeing Muizzu at the event, which will see him take oath as Indian prime minister for a third term. In response, Muizzu expressed gratitude and stated he would be honored to attend the event.

Bilateral ties

Muizzu eager to strengthen Maldives-India relations

Muizzu also expressed his eagerness to work with Modi to further strengthen the close relations between the Maldives and India. He noted that relations are heading in a positive direction, as demonstrated by this visit. After the Lok Sabha election results were declared on June 4, Muizzu had also congratulated Modi on X, writing, "I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries."

Twitter Post

This will be Muizzu's first official visit to India

First visit

Muizzu's inaugural visit to India since assuming office

This will be President Muizzu's first official visit to India since he assumed office on November 17 last year. Notably, Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, diverged from his predecessors' protocol by choosing to visit Turkey first and subsequently China for his first state visit in January. Shortly after he was sworn in, Muizzu stirred bilateral tensions by demanding the removal of approximately 88 Indian military personnel from the Maldives.

Distinguished guests

Regional leaders invited to PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Leaders from the neighborhood and the Indian Ocean region have also been invited as distinguished guests to the swearing-in ceremony of Modi. These leaders include the heads of state of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Nepal, and Bhutan. Modi will take oath as prime minister on Sunday. On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu invited Modi to form the next union government, days after his Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats in the 543-member house.