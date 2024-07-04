In brief Simplifying... In brief Bajaj Auto is set to launch the world's first CNG motorcycle, possibly named 'Freedom 125.'

The bike, expected to be in the 100cc to 125cc range, will feature a switch to alternate between petrol and CNG, with separate storage for both fuels.

Promising to halve operating costs compared to petrol-only bikes, this innovative motorcycle could be a game-changer in fuel efficiency. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The bike may debut in the 125cc category

World's first CNG bike debuts tomorrow: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 05:01 pm Jul 04, 202405:01 pm

What's the story Bajaj Auto, India's largest two-wheeler exporter, is poised to launch the world's first Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) motorcycle tomorrow. The company has been teasing the upcoming release on its social media platforms and test models have been spotted on Indian roads. The bike is expected to be priced between ₹85,000 and ₹95,000, aligning with its target market of commuters seeking fuel efficiency.

Bike details

It could be called 'Freedom 125'

The specifications of the CNG bike are yet to be disclosed, but it is expected to fall within the 100cc to 125cc range. The official name has not been confirmed by Bajaj Auto but rumors suggest that it might be called 'Freedom 125.' The internal name for this innovative motorcycle is reportedly 'Bruzer.'

Market impact

Bajaj's CNG motorcycle: A game changer in fuel efficiency?

Bajaj Auto predicts that their CNG motorcycle will halve operating costs compared to petrol-only motorcycles in the same category. The company has a strong track record of producing CNG three-wheelers and plans to leverage this experience for their new motorcycle. Bajaj aims to introduce a range of CNG motorcycles in the future, with no direct rivals upon launch.

Design

What to expect in terms of design and features

The latest teaser reveals that the motorcycle will feature a switch to alternate between petrol and CNG, with separate storage for both fuels. The design includes a flat seat, circular LED headlamp at the front, and a simple suspension setup for comfort. The placement of the CNG cylinder is expected to be under the seat or under the fuel tank.

Performance specs

Expected performance and mechanical details

The Bajaj Freedom is expected to feature a sloper-style single-cylinder mill in the displacement range of 110cc to 125cc, coupled with a 4-or-5-speed gearbox. The power output is anticipated to be similar to that of 110cc commuter bikes, as CNG is less energy-dense than petrol. The bike will have a telescopic fork setup up front and a monoshock at the rear for suspension, with braking handled by a disc-drum setup.