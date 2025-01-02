Hyundai reveals CRETA EV in India, shares surge 2%
Hyundai has officially unveiled the CRETA Electric, its latest offering in the electric vehicle (EV) segment. The new model will make its debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo on January 17. The CRETA Electric will be offered in two battery pack options, giving consumers a choice according to their specific needs and preferences.
CRETA Electric's design and features
The CRETA Electric flaunts a unique design with a blanked-out grille (where the charging port is housed). It also gets revised front and rear bumpers with updated skid plates, blacked-out ORVMs, new 17-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts, active air flaps up front, LED light bars at both ends, an 'electric' badge on the tailgate, and a frunk. These design elements make it look like an EV.
Inside the 2025 Hyundai CRETA Electric
The interior of the 2025 Hyundai CRETA Electric comes with a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch screens, an ADAS suite, V2L technology, a new center console, rotary dial for drive modes, a 360-degree camera, shift-by-wire technology and a digital key. All these features are aimed at making the driver comfortable and convenient while ensuring the vehicle performs at its best.
Battery options and charging capabilities
The CRETA Electric will be available with two battery pack options - 51.4kWh and 42kWh units. These packs deliver a range of 473km and 390km, respectively. The car can be charged from 10-80% in just under an hour with a DC fast charger, while a wall-mounted 11kW home charger can juice it up fully in four hours.
Market response and competition
Following the unveiling of the CRETA Electric, Hyundai India's shares rose over 2% to ₹1,854 apiece. The vehicle is being touted as a "groundbreaking electric SUV" that combines bold design with advanced technology and unmatched safety. It is expected to set new standards in India's EV market. On launch, it will take on other EVs such as MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Maruti e-Vitara, Mahindra BE 6 and Honda's upcoming Elevate-based EV.