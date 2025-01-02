Summarize Simplifying... In short Hyundai has unveiled its Creta Electric SUV in India, featuring a unique design and advanced technology.

The vehicle offers two battery pack options, providing a range of up to 473km, and can be charged to 80% in under an hour with a DC fast charger.

The launch boosted Hyundai's shares by 2% and the car is set to compete with other EVs in the Indian market.

The CRETA Electric will be offered in two battery pack options

Hyundai reveals CRETA EV in India, shares surge 2%

By Mudit Dube 01:36 pm Jan 02, 202501:36 pm

What's the story Hyundai has officially unveiled the CRETA Electric, its latest offering in the electric vehicle (EV) segment. The new model will make its debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo on January 17. The CRETA Electric will be offered in two battery pack options, giving consumers a choice according to their specific needs and preferences.

Design details

CRETA Electric's design and features

The CRETA Electric flaunts a unique design with a blanked-out grille (where the charging port is housed). It also gets revised front and rear bumpers with updated skid plates, blacked-out ORVMs, new 17-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts, active air flaps up front, LED light bars at both ends, an 'electric' badge on the tailgate, and a frunk. These design elements make it look like an EV.

Interior features

Inside the 2025 Hyundai CRETA Electric

The interior of the 2025 Hyundai CRETA Electric comes with a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch screens, an ADAS suite, V2L technology, a new center console, rotary dial for drive modes, a 360-degree camera, shift-by-wire technology and a digital key. All these features are aimed at making the driver comfortable and convenient while ensuring the vehicle performs at its best.

Power and performance

Battery options and charging capabilities

The CRETA Electric will be available with two battery pack options - 51.4kWh and 42kWh units. These packs deliver a range of 473km and 390km, respectively. The car can be charged from 10-80% in just under an hour with a DC fast charger, while a wall-mounted 11kW home charger can juice it up fully in four hours.

Market impact

Market response and competition

Following the unveiling of the CRETA Electric, Hyundai India's shares rose over 2% to ₹1,854 apiece. The vehicle is being touted as a "groundbreaking electric SUV" that combines bold design with advanced technology and unmatched safety. It is expected to set new standards in India's EV market. On launch, it will take on other EVs such as MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Maruti e-Vitara, Mahindra BE 6 and Honda's upcoming Elevate-based EV.