Next Article

It boasts 6 airbags for passengers' safety

Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo launched at Rs. 10 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:34 pm Mar 05, 202403:34 pm

What's the story Hyundai has launched a new variant of the Venue SUV in India, called the Executive Turbo, with a price tag of Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). This fresh addition slots in beneath the S (O) Turbo MT, which is priced at Rs. 40,000 higher. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India, stated that the Executive Turbo variant aims to provide "an optimum combination of thrilling performance and enhanced convenience features" for budget-conscious, modern buyers.

Specs

Features and updates in the new variant

The Venue Executive Turbo boasts six airbags, TPMS, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A reclining rear seat, driver's armrest with storage facility, ESP, cruise control, and automatic headlamps are also available. The only visible difference is an Executive logo at the rear. Under the hood, it features Hyundai's 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, GDi turbo engine, generating 118hp/172Nm and including idle stop and go as standard.

Changes

S(O) Turbo trim updates and pricing

In addition to the new variant, Hyundai has improved the Venue S (O) Turbo trim by adding map lamps for drivers and passengers, and an electric sunroof. The revamped Venue S (O) Turbo model now retails at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 10.75 lakh for the 6MT guise, and Rs. 11.85 lakh for the 7-speed DCT version. Garg is confident that the Executive variant will further ignite India's passion for SUVs.

Price

How much does Hyundai Venue cost?

In India, the Hyundai Venue starts at Rs. 7.94 lakh and goes up to Rs. 13.48 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). Here, it rivals the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and Nissan Magnite.