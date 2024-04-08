Next Article

All changes will be cosmetic

MG Motor teases Hector Blackstorm Edition's launch in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:01 pm Apr 08, 202405:01 pm

What's the story MG Motor recently sparked anticipation with a teaser on its social media platforms, hinting at an upcoming launch in India. The suspense has now been lifted, revealing the new model to be a fresh take on the Hector, named the Hector Blackstorm Edition. This new variant follows in the lineage of the Astor as well as Gloster Blackstorm Editions, featuring an exclusive black paint theme.

Features

It will boast unique design elements

The Hector Blackstorm Edition will sport a dark chrome grille, as well as Piano Black roof rails, and headlight bezels. Additionally, it will feature smoked taillights and black-colored wheels with red brake calipers. A 'Blackstorm' logo will be prominently displayed on the front fender. The exterior design will be improved with red accents on the ORVMs and front bumper, which are tipped to extend to the side and rear profiles too.

Specifications

The car will come with advanced features

The 2024 version of the Hector Blackstorm is set to come equipped with a range of features including a 360-degree camera, hill assist control, and six airbags. It will boast 18-inch alloy rims for enhanced performance. Inside the vehicle, a black-themed interior will be accentuated by red-colored ambient lighting, red accents, and red-colored inserts for an exclusive aesthetic appeal.

Engines

Hector Blackstorm Edition to retain powertrain options

The powertrain options for the Hector Blackstorm Edition will remain unchanged. Customers will have a choice between a 1.5-liter petrol engine and a 2.0-liter diesel mill. There's also speculation that this variant might be launched in the Hector Plus range simultaneously, offering more choices for potential buyers in the market. Pricing details are currently unknown.