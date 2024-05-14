Next Article

MG Cloud EV to debut in India under ₹20 lakh

What's the story MG Motor India, recently bolstered by funding from the JSW Group, is gearing up to introduce a new vehicle every three to six months starting from the second half of 2024. The company's focus will be on electric and electrified vehicles, with the Cloud EV expected to be among the first in this new model rollout. Currently sold under different brand names in Indonesia and China, it will be rebranded as an MG model in India.

Imminent launch

Cloud EV spotted testing on Indian roads

The Cloud EV, previously sold under the Wuling brand name by parent company SAIC, has been seen testing on Indian roads multiple times, signaling its impending launch. As per Autocar, MG may price the Cloud EV under ₹20 lakh in India. This pricing strategy would position it as a competitor to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 and make it more affordable than MG's own ZS EV.

Design details

Cloud EV's unique styling and features

The Cloud EV stands out with its unique styling, combining elements of a large hatchback and an MPV despite only having two rows of seating. Its minimalist design includes flush door handles, clean surfacing, and full-width LED light bars at both front and rear ends. The interior continues this minimalist theme with a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and fully reclining front seats for what is referred to as "sofa mode with 135-degree backseat recline."

Performance specs

Cloud EV's power and battery options

Internationally, the Cloud EV comes with two battery pack options, a 37.9kWh and a 50.6kWh, offering ranges of 360km and 460km, respectively. The vehicle is powered by a front-axle mounted, permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces 134hp. However, it remains to be seen which of these versions will be introduced in India. The Cloud EV is slightly smaller than traditional MPVs like the Maruti Ertiga and Kia Carens in India.