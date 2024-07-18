In short Simplifying... In short Despite initial skepticism, Trump has embraced the crypto world, launching successful NFT collections and raising campaign funds through crypto donations.

He emphasizes the importance of US leadership in the crypto sector, warning against foreign dominance.

His campaign recently raised $331 million, with $3 million from crypto donations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Trump entered NFT market in 2021 amid the surge of NFT popularity

Now a crypto lover, Trump to release 4th NFT collection

By Akash Pandey 06:35 pm Jul 18, 202406:35 pm

What's the story Former US President Donald Trump, who was once skeptical of cryptocurrencies, has announced his intention to release a fourth Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection. In an interview with Bloomberg, the Republican presidential nominee for 2024 race, disclosed that a new collection themed around him is currently in progress. This announcement follows the successful launch of three previous collections, including 2023's "MugShot," which focused on his ongoing criminal indictments.

NFT success

Anticipation builds for NFT collection

Trump entered NFT market in 2021 amid the surge of NFT popularity. Despite his initial skepticism toward cryptocurrencies, he and his wife Melania launched collections featuring Melania's "cobalt blue eyes." Trump informed Bloomberg that each of these collections sold out within a day, with 45,000 cards sold each time. "The whole thing sold out: 45,000 cards. And I did it three times [and] I'm going to do another one because the people want me to do another one," Trump stated.

Crypto leadership

Importance of US leadership in cryptocurrency sphere

In the same Bloomberg interview, Trump underscored the importance of US leadership in cryptocurrency and cautioned against allowing other nations, specifically China, to dominate this sector. He described crypto as being in its infancy but expressed his unwillingness to be responsible for allowing another country to take over this sphere. This shift toward a pro-crypto stance has been evident in his recent election campaign as well.

Information

Campaign funding: Crypto donations boost Trump's election campaign

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Trump's campaign raised $331 million last quarter, with $3 million coming from crypto donations. Major crypto companies and advocates such as Elon Musk, Coinbase, Gemini, and Kraken have contributed to the Trump campaign.