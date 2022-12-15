Business

Sensex slips to 61,799 points, Nifty settles at 18,414

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 15, 2022, 03:50 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 0.98% to 8,982 points

The Sensex and Nifty indices on Thursday witnessed a slump, ending the three-day winning streak. While Sensex slipped 878.88 points, or 1.42%, to 61,799.03 points, the Nifty shed 245.4 points, or 1.33%, to 18,414.9 points. Midcap indices were also in a bearish mode as Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 88 points, or 0.98%, to 8,982.1 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Britannia, Hero MotoCorp, and SBI Life Insurance emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 1.26%, 0.86%, and 0.3%, respectively. As far as the biggest losers are concerned, NIFTY IT, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PSU BANK emerged as the top losing sectors, falling 2.15%, 2.12%, and 1.92%, respectively. Tech Mahindra, Titan Company, and Infosys emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 3.98%, 2.64%, and 2.46%, respectively.

INR goes down 0.35% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged 0.35% lower to Rs. 82.75 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to Rs. 54,016, silver futures tumbled to settle at Rs. 67,601. The crude oil futures fell by $0.28, or 0.36% to $77.09 per barrel.

Take a look at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng on Thursday shed 304.86 points to 19,368.59 points while the Nikkei gained 104.51 points to 28,051.7 points. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 85.92 points, or 0.76%, to 11,170.89 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $17,691.82, a 0.60% decrease from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down 2.51% and is trading at $1,288.00. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.02% up), $266.17 (2.76% down), and $0.30 (2.75% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 3.23% lower than yesterday at $0.08.

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

The fuel prices have shown no change on Thursday. Diesel costs Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol is selling at Rs. 96.76 per liter in Delhi. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 106.29 per liter.