Sensex, Nifty close at record high of 62,504 and 18,562

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 28, 2022, 04:11 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 obtained 0.56% growth to close at 8,808 points

The stock market on Monday closed on a positive note. The Sensex settled at 62,504.8 points, while Nifty ended at 18,562.75 points - both registering a new record-high closing. The midcap stocks also showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.56% to close at 8,808 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY ENERGY, NIFTY INFRA, and NIFTY PSE led the way, gaining 1.31%, 0.81%, and 0.61%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were BPCL, Reliance, and Hero Motocorp, adding 5.02%, 3.44%, and 2.78%, respectively. Meanwhile, Hindalco, JSW Steel, and Apollo Hospital were the top stock losers, shedding 2.16%, 1.45%, and 1.41%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.02% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.02% to close at Rs. 81.67 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. They settled at Rs. 52,641 and Rs. 61,749, respectively. The crude oil future prices declined by $2.96, or 3.83% to $74.31 per barrel.

Take a sneak peek at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunged 0.75%, 1.57%, and 0.42% to 3,078.55 points, 17,297.94 points, and 28,162.83 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ closed on a negative note, shedding 0.52% to 11,226.36 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies performed today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $16,220.68, which is a 1.90% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum has seen a 3.32% drop and is trading at $1,172.12. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9996 (0.01% up), $295.02 (5.66% down), and $0.3057 (3.89% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.09511, which is down 4.08% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Monday

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol is selling for Rs. 106.29/liter.