Bones found in jungle match with DNA of Shraddha's father

Dec 15, 2022

It was imperative for the Delhi Police to find evidence as the narco and polygraph analyses are inadmissible in the court

The DNA test of the bones recovered by the police from the forested areas in Delhi's Mehrauli has reportedly established that they belonged to Shraddha Walkar. The DNA extracted from the bones matched that of Walkar's father, which is a significant development in the horrifying murder case which shocked the country. The forensic officials submitted the analysis report on Wednesday evening.

Why does this story matter?

Last month, the Delhi Police arrested accused Aftab Poonawala for killing Walkar, his live-in partner, in May.

To cover up the murder, he sawed her body into 35 pieces and disposed of it in nearby forested areas over a period of 18-20 days after storing it in a newly-bought fridge.

Poonawala confessed to the crime but the police didn't have any concrete evidence.