Anand Deverakonda's impressive physical transformation for 'Gam Gam Ganesha'

Anand Deverakonda shows off chiseled six-pack for 'Gam Gam Ganesha'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:38 pm May 19, 202402:38 pm

What's the story Anand Deverakonda, acclaimed for his hit romantic drama Baby, is ready to impress in a new action drama, Gam Gam Ganesh. The actor has undergone a significant physical transformation for the role, bulking up and revealing a chiseled six-pack. Sharing his new look on social media, Deverakonda said, "Bulked up for Gam Gam Ganesha! Rather gained some super lean muscle. Playing a hero who never quite saves the day, but at least the muscles are real."

'Gam Gam Ganesha' trailer release date announced

The makers of Gam Gam Ganesh have started promotional activities ahead of the film's release. As part of their campaign, they announced that the theatrical trailer will be unveiled on Monday (May 20) at a grand event. The film, directed by Uday Bommisetty and set to release on May 31, is eagerly anticipated following Deverakonda's previous blockbuster hit Baby (2023), which was directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam. Stream it on Aha.

'Gam Gam Ganesha' features stellar cast and crew

Gam Gam Ganesh, produced by Kedar Selagamsetty and Vamsi Karumanchi under Hylife Entertainment, boasts a star-studded cast. Alongside Deverakonda, the film features Pragati Srivastava as the lead actor with Nayan Sarika, Emmanuel, Vennela Kishore, Raj Arjun, and Satyam Rajesh in significant roles. The film's music has been composed by popular director Chaitan Bharadwaj and has already struck a chord with audiences.

'Baby' aside, Deverakonda made his mark with these films

Previously overshadowed by his brother Vijay Deverakonda, he has now proven his talent with Baby, marking his arrival in the Telugu film industry. He is selecting projects that allow him to showcase his acting skills. In addition to Baby, his notable works include Middle Class Melodies (2020), Pushpaka Vimanam (2021), and Highway (2022). Deverakonda debuted in 2019 with Dorasaani, a period love story directed by KVR Mahendra and featuring Shivatmika Rajashekar.