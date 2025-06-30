HYBE to launch Indian subsidiary by 2025: All we know

HYBE , the South Korean entertainment company behind global K-pop sensations like BTS and SEVENTEEN , is all set to establish a subsidiary in India by 2025. The move aims to tap into India's massive music market and digitally savvy youth. This strategic expansion seeks to blend K-pop's global success formula with India's rich cultural diversity, potentially transforming the local music industry.

Announcement HYBE's 'multi-home, multi-genre' global strategy On Monday, HYBE officially announced its plans to establish a subsidiary in India, with operations expected to begin by September or October 2025. The move is part of Chairman Bang Si Hyuk's "multi-home, multi-genre" global strategy aimed at localizing K-pop methodology for different cultural markets. This involves building artist development and production systems within local regions while preserving K-pop's foundational elements, such as rigorous training and fan-centric engagement.

Market potential India offers 'fertile ground' for genre-bending innovation, cross-cultural hits India, with a population of over 1.4 billion, a huge chunk of which is into K-pop, represents a significant growth opportunity for global music labels. Chairman Bang believes in adapting to regional markets rather than replicating a one-size-fits-all model. India offers fertile ground for genre-bending innovation and potential cross-cultural hits with its diverse linguistic and musical heritage.

Global success Similar strategies in other markets have already started yielding results HYBE's approach in India is not without precedent. In the US, HYBE America's girl group KATSEYE made waves by entering the Billboard Hot 100 less than a year after their debut. Similarly, in South America, HYBE Latin America launched in late 2023 and is quickly gaining momentum with two major artist discovery projects underway. A spokesperson said that this strategy is already producing results and could transform the global music industry landscape, currently dominated by the "Big Three" businesses.