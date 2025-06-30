HYBE to launch Indian subsidiary by 2025: All we know
What's the story
HYBE, the South Korean entertainment company behind global K-pop sensations like BTS and SEVENTEEN, is all set to establish a subsidiary in India by 2025. The move aims to tap into India's massive music market and digitally savvy youth. This strategic expansion seeks to blend K-pop's global success formula with India's rich cultural diversity, potentially transforming the local music industry.
Announcement
HYBE's 'multi-home, multi-genre' global strategy
On Monday, HYBE officially announced its plans to establish a subsidiary in India, with operations expected to begin by September or October 2025. The move is part of Chairman Bang Si Hyuk's "multi-home, multi-genre" global strategy aimed at localizing K-pop methodology for different cultural markets. This involves building artist development and production systems within local regions while preserving K-pop's foundational elements, such as rigorous training and fan-centric engagement.
Market potential
India offers 'fertile ground' for genre-bending innovation, cross-cultural hits
India, with a population of over 1.4 billion, a huge chunk of which is into K-pop, represents a significant growth opportunity for global music labels. Chairman Bang believes in adapting to regional markets rather than replicating a one-size-fits-all model. India offers fertile ground for genre-bending innovation and potential cross-cultural hits with its diverse linguistic and musical heritage.
Global success
Similar strategies in other markets have already started yielding results
HYBE's approach in India is not without precedent. In the US, HYBE America's girl group KATSEYE made waves by entering the Billboard Hot 100 less than a year after their debut. Similarly, in South America, HYBE Latin America launched in late 2023 and is quickly gaining momentum with two major artist discovery projects underway. A spokesperson said that this strategy is already producing results and could transform the global music industry landscape, currently dominated by the "Big Three" businesses.
Potential impact
How will HYBE localize K-pop for India?
HYBE's entry into India could potentially reshape the country's music ecosystem. With Indian pop (I-pop) slowly gaining traction and Korean culture enjoying massive popularity among Gen Z, a localized approach to K-pop could lead to the rise of India-based global music idols trained in the K-pop mold but rooted in Indian soundscapes. The specifics of how HYBE will tailor its method to reflect India's cultural nuances are yet to be seen.