What all we know about Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu'?

Written by
Anamika Bharti
Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 03:57 pm
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ shooting schedule shifts to Sri Lanka

Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Jacqueline Fernandez are gearing up to shoot for Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, there was a lull in filming. But now, with the restrictions easing up, the film's crew is getting ready to resume their schedules. After wrapping their Mumbai calendar, the cast plans to go to Sri Lanka for an important sequence.

The three actors met over the weekend for this

Movie's makers and cast members' get-together

As per Mid-Day, the three actors had a get together with Sharma and creative producer Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi over the weekend to talk about the shooting plan, where the Sri Lanka schedule was also discussed. They also watched the first rushes of the film and shared their feedback. The meet was held at the office of Vikram Malhotra's production house, Abundantia Entertainment.

Its 'mahurat' shot was filmed in Ayodhya, birthplace of Rama

To recall, its mahurat shot was filmed on March 18 in Ayodhya, known as the birthplace of Lord Rama. Except for the Phir Hera Pheri actor's look (he is playing an archaeologist), no other look has been revealed yet. While sharing his first poster, Kumar had asked for opinions from his fans. "Would love to hear your thoughts on the look," he had asked.

Check out the actor's look from the film

Telugu superstar Satyadev enters Bollywood with this film

Besides the trio, the production team has also signed a deal with veteran actor Nassar, and Telugu superstar Satyadev. This film would also mark the latter's debut in Bollywood. Satyadev is known for his strong performances in films like Jyothi Lakshmi, Kshanam, Mana Oori Ramayanam, Bluff Master, Brochevarevarura, and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya. Interestingly, he left his IT job to be an actor.

'It's a story formed on facts, science and historical heritage'

Akshay, Nushrratt, and Jacqueline reading the script

Aruna Bhatia, Malhotra, and Lyca Productions are the co-producers of the film. Talking about it, Malhotra had said earlier, "Ram Setu is a story formed on facts, science and historical heritage and is anchored in the deep belief of Indians since centuries." Meanwhile, Kumar had remarked, "Let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas."

