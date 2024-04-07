Next Article

Legendary filmmaker Gangu Ramsay (83) dies of prolonged illness

What's the story Gangu Ramsay, the celebrated cinematographer, filmmaker, and producer associated with the Ramsay Brothers and the second-eldest son of film producer F.U. Ramsay is no more. He was 83. Per reports, he passed away at 8:00am on Sunday following prolonged health complications over the past month. He was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Hospital. The family confirmed his passing in an official statement. May he rest in peace.

Legacy

Ramsay's illustrious career in Indian cinema

Ramsay had a career that spanned several decades in the Indian film industry. He contributed his creative genius to over 50 memorable films under the Ramsay Brothers banner, renowned for pioneering the horror genre in Indian cinema. His work included pulpy horror classics such as Tehkhana, Veerana, Purana Mandir, Bandh Darwaza, Do Gaz Zameen Ke Niche, Samri, Purani Haveli, Saboot, and Khoj with Rishi Kapoor.

Contributions

His significant contributions to Bollywood and television

Ramsay also played a pivotal role in Saif Ali Khan's debut, the 1993 romance drama Aashik Aawara. He frequently collaborated with acclaimed actor Akshay Kumar on numerous films in the Khiladi series. Not just that, his influence extended beyond Bollywood to television. He was recognized for his work on the popular The ZEE Horror Show, which ran for over eight years from 1993 to 2001, along with other notable television shows like Saturday Suspense, Naagin, and Zimbo.

History

Legacy of the Ramsay Brothers in Indian Cinema

The Ramsay Brothers' journey began in Karachi where their father, Fatehchand U. Ramsinghani, owned a shop. After relocating to Mumbai post-partition, he ventured into filmmaking and adopted the Ramsay title. All seven sons—Kumar, Gangu, Tulsi, Arjun, Shyam, Keshu, and Kiran—were drawn into film production following the success of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh and Rustom Sohrab. Gangu's brother, Kumar Ramsay, known for writing many film scripts, passed away in 2021 at 85 due to cardiac arrest.

Family story into web series

When Ajay Devgn announced a web series based on Ramsay

In 2019, Ajay Devgn announced his collaboration with producer Priti Sinha on a biopic titled The Ramsay Brothers. Initially intended as a film, the project evolved into a web series in 2022, aiming to delve into the journey of the seven Ramsay brothers as they established their horror empire. Per a report, "The project required extensive research as the Ramsays' journey begins with patriarch FU Ramsay, and culminates with their last movie, Talaashi in 1996."