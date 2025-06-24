Page Loader
'SSMB29': Mahesh Babu, Priyanka to film intro shots in Kenya 

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jun 24, 2025
11:28 am
What's the story

The highly anticipated film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli, is set to shoot a crucial introductory scene in Kenya. The lead cast members, Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will be part of this sequence. This scene will serve as an introduction to their characters and a turning moment for the entire film, reported Telugu Chitraalu.

Location advantage

Kenya's diverse landscapes ideal for action sequences

The decision to shoot in Kenya was reportedly made due to the country's diverse landscapes, including savannahs, highlands, and dense forests. These settings are crucial for the film's action sequences. The three-week schedule will reportedly include intense scenes shot at various locations such as Tsavo National Park, Aberdare National Park, and the outskirts of Nairobi.

Action-packed sequences

Wildlife interaction, jungle combat in scenes

An insider from the unit earlier revealed to Mid-Day that some scenes will involve wildlife interaction and jungle combat. To ensure these intricate action set pieces are executed flawlessly, the production team has hired local stunt coordinators. This move highlights Rajamouli's commitment to authenticity and detail in his films.

Cinematic achievement

Second Indian film shot extensively in Kenya

With its extensive shooting schedule in Kenya, SSMB29 has become only the second major Indian film to do so after Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos (2017). The film does not have a title or release date yet. While Prithviraj Sukumaran has been confirmed as a lead star, there were rumors of another big star, R Madhavan, joining, too.