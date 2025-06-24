'SSMB29': Mahesh Babu, Priyanka to film intro shots in Kenya
What's the story
The highly anticipated film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli, is set to shoot a crucial introductory scene in Kenya. The lead cast members, Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will be part of this sequence. This scene will serve as an introduction to their characters and a turning moment for the entire film, reported Telugu Chitraalu.
Location advantage
Kenya's diverse landscapes ideal for action sequences
The decision to shoot in Kenya was reportedly made due to the country's diverse landscapes, including savannahs, highlands, and dense forests. These settings are crucial for the film's action sequences. The three-week schedule will reportedly include intense scenes shot at various locations such as Tsavo National Park, Aberdare National Park, and the outskirts of Nairobi.
Action-packed sequences
Wildlife interaction, jungle combat in scenes
An insider from the unit earlier revealed to Mid-Day that some scenes will involve wildlife interaction and jungle combat. To ensure these intricate action set pieces are executed flawlessly, the production team has hired local stunt coordinators. This move highlights Rajamouli's commitment to authenticity and detail in his films.
Cinematic achievement
Second Indian film shot extensively in Kenya
With its extensive shooting schedule in Kenya, SSMB29 has become only the second major Indian film to do so after Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos (2017). The film does not have a title or release date yet. While Prithviraj Sukumaran has been confirmed as a lead star, there were rumors of another big star, R Madhavan, joining, too.