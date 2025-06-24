'SSMB29': Mahesh Babu, Priyanka to film intro shots in Kenya 

The highly anticipated film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli , is set to shoot a crucial introductory scene in Kenya. The lead cast members, Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas , will be part of this sequence. This scene will serve as an introduction to their characters and a turning moment for the entire film, reported Telugu Chitraalu.

Location advantage Kenya's diverse landscapes ideal for action sequences The decision to shoot in Kenya was reportedly made due to the country's diverse landscapes, including savannahs, highlands, and dense forests. These settings are crucial for the film's action sequences. The three-week schedule will reportedly include intense scenes shot at various locations such as Tsavo National Park, Aberdare National Park, and the outskirts of Nairobi.

Action-packed sequences Wildlife interaction, jungle combat in scenes An insider from the unit earlier revealed to Mid-Day that some scenes will involve wildlife interaction and jungle combat. To ensure these intricate action set pieces are executed flawlessly, the production team has hired local stunt coordinators. This move highlights Rajamouli's commitment to authenticity and detail in his films.