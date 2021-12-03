Entertainment 'Badhaai Do' to 'Bheed': Upcoming projects of Rajkummar Rao

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 03, 2021, 04:57 pm

It is going to be a busy year for Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao has taken his own sweet time to establish his reputation. Today, after more than a decade of making a debut, if he appears in any film that itself gives us, viewers, a guarantee that his performance will be good, if not anything else. Last seen in Hum Do Hamare Do with Kriti Sanon, Rao has his hands full. Let's discuss some.

Number 1 'Badhaai Do': Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's first film together arrives in February

The first project in which we are going to see the newly married man is Badhaai Do. The "spiritual sequel" to the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho hits theaters next February 4. This Harshavardhan Kulkarni-directorial also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, and Lovleen Mishra. Interestingly, Rao will play the only male cop in a mahila thana, while Bhumi Pednekar essays a PT teacher's role.

Number 2 'Hit: The First Case': Rao's cop avatar comes in May

Next up is Hit: The First Case. Rao and Sanya Malhotra will share screen space for the first time in this film (they had appeared in Ludo earlier but not together). And, the movie will hit theaters on May 20, 2022. It is a Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu movie by the same name that featured Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma.

Number 3 'Monica, O My Darling': His Netflix film currently in post-production

In July this year, Netflix had announced Monica, O My Darling, which will star talented actors such as Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Sikandar Kher. This Vasan Bala directorial also features Radhika Apte, Sukant Goel, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Zayn Marie Khan. No release date has been announced yet by the streamer and the project is currently in the post-production stage.

Number 4 'Bheed': Socio-political thriller, marks second collaboration between Rao and Pednekar

Bheed marks Rao and Pednekar's second film together. Anubhav Sinha, who directed Taapsee Pannu's Thappad, will be helming this movie. A joint venture between Bhushan Kumar's T-series and Sinha, Bheed will apparently be a socio-political thriller. It is said that the filmmaker did an extensive survey in Lucknow to finalize the shooting locations for the project. The film's schedule has begun last month.