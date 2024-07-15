In short Simplifying... In short At the grand wedding of Anant and Radhika, technology played a key role in managing the star-studded guest list.

Attendees, including Kim Kardashian, Boris Johnson, and Bollywood and cricket stars, received QR codes on their phones for entry and were given color-coded wristbands for access to specific zones.

Google forms, QR codes: Technology's instrumental role at Anant-Radhika's wedding

What's the story The grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, held on July 12, showcased not only opulence but also innovative use of technology for guest management. The Ambani family employed tools like QR codes and Google forms to ensure smooth access for attendees. This marked a departure from traditional RSVP methods as guests were asked to confirm their attendance via Google form or email.

QR codes and wristbands: Securing access at the venue

Per PTI, when guests confirmed their attendance, they received a message stating: "We have received your RSVP and we look forward to welcoming you... the QR codes will be shared 6 hours prior to the event." The QR codes, shared six hours before the event, were sent to guests' personal mobile numbers. At the venue, these codes were scanned at entry points for real-time tracking. Attendees were also provided with color-coded paper wristbands, corresponding to specific access levels or zones.

Star-studded guest list at Ambani-Merchant wedding

The wedding was a grand event attended by global celebrities, business tycoons, cricketers, film stars, and politicians. Notable attendees included reality TV star Kim Kardashian, Nigerian rapper Rema, former UK PM Boris Johnson, and Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Indian cricket icons such as Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Surya Kumar Yadav were also present at the high-profile event. The celebrations concluded with a wedding reception on Sunday.