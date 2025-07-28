Why Google's representatives deposed before ED today

Representatives from tech giant Google appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today. The questioning is part of a money laundering investigation connected to the promotion of "illegal" online betting and gambling platforms. Meta , another tech company, did not send its executives for questioning. The ED had initially summoned both firms on July 21 and later extended the deadline to today after they requested more time to appear.

Investigation scope Probe into illegal betting, gambling platforms The ED is probing several platforms for hosting illegal betting and gambling links. This includes cases where ads for these platforms were allegedly placed on various social media networks and app stores. The tech giants have been summoned to understand how such illegal platforms manage to place ads on their portals.

Corporate stance Google's previous statement A Google spokesperson had previously said the company is "committed to keeping our platforms safe and secure, prohibiting promotion of illegal gambling ads." The spokesperson added, "We are extending our full support to investigating agencies to hold bad actors responsible and keep users safe."

Broader probe Celebrities, actors likely to be questioned The ED's investigation also covers certain actors, celebrities, and sports persons who are likely to be questioned in these cases. The agency has alleged that such illegal online betting and gambling platforms have duped people of their hard-earned money, while laundering as well as evading taxes worth several crores of rupees.