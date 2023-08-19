SpiceJet passenger exposes man for taking flight attendant's indecent photos

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 19, 2023 | 04:26 pm 2 min read

Woman exposes SpiceJet passenger who took indecent photos of air hostess

An elderly man allegedly took inappropriate pictures of an air hostess while traveling on SpiceJet's flight from Delhi to Mumbai earlier this month, reports said. While the incident took place on August 2, it came to light only recently after social media influencer Maanvi Sharma, who was seated next to him on the flight, shared a video about the incident on social media.

What happened on SpiceJet flight SG157

In a video, Sharma reportedly claimed that she was sitting in the first row of the SpiceJet flight SG157 when the man sitting in 1C took pictures of an unsuspecting flight attendant's legs and "underpants" while she was serving him. Sharma further said that she initially warned the air hostess, who also admitted that even she felt someone took upskirt pictures of her.

Crew found indecent videos, pics on man's phone

Following a complaint, the flight crew checked the accused man's phone and came across "indecent" videos and photos taken without the knowledge of the victim. According to the news outlet Times Now, the flight crew handed the case over to the security staff after the plane landed in Mumbai later.

SpiceJet's response to incident

The incident sparked outrage, following which SpiceJet released a statement, too. Its spokesperson said, "A passenger seated in the first row of SpiceJet flight SG157...was found clicking pictures of cabin crew." "The passenger was confronted by the crew members. He deleted the pictures from his phone and apologized for his action. The passenger also gave a written apology," IndiaToday quoted the spokesperson saying.

DCW chief demands action against accused flyer

Reacting to the incident, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday and called for "stringent" action by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) against the accused flyer. Furthermore, the DCW also called the incident "a very serious matter" and demanded further details on the issue.

Maliwal's post on X

DCW seeks 'action-taken report' by Wednesday

As per the Free Press Journal, the DCW stated, "Complaints of sexual harassment on flights are on the rise. This is unacceptable." "In this particular case, an FIR should be registered, the matter should be thoroughly investigated, and the guilty must be punished," it added. The DCW also asked the DGCA and the Delhi Police to provide action-taken reports by Wednesday.

