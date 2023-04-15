Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Emma Watson! Revealing the stunner's fitness secrets

Our favorite Hogwarts girl turns 33! From grabbing headlines as a young witch in Harry Potter to essaying more mature roles in some incredible films, Emma Watson has propelled her way to mainstream Hollywood with sheer hard work and talent. The actor's fitness is yet another talked-about topic among tabloids, which makes her a youth icon. On her birthday, let's know her fitness secrets.

Watson does a lot of cardio exercises, performs Pilates

When it comes to Watson's fitness, cardio plays a huge role. The actor practices a five-day workout policy with Pilates, weight lifting, sprinting, and sometimes even boxing as an exercise to stay fit. Before she starts her fitness session, the damsel does some warm-up exercises that help her stretch and prevent injuries. It is known that the actor works out five days a week.

Stillness, strength, stretching: The 3 'S' of Watson's fitness regimen

The foundation of The Circle actor's workout is based on three principles - stillness, strength, and stretching. For stillness, she practices meditation and half an hour of yoga daily, whereas she does an 800-meter jog to work on her body stretches. And when it comes to building strength, she does circuit training that includes lunges, wall balls, air squats, push-ups, and plank holds.

She changes her workout formats often to keep going

To make her fitness journey more enjoyable, Watson tries to change up her routines often. Her dedication to staying fit is such that she even works out on the sets when she is shooting. When stressed, she does yoga. And when she feels like pushing herself beyond limits, she indulges in boxing. For relaxation, she takes a long walk in the neighborhood.

Watson doesn't follow diet trends; likes to keep it simple

Watson's diet is simple and free of sugary and processed foods. For breakfast, she loads up on proteins and her go-to offering is scrambled eggs served with guacamole and salsa on a warm tortilla since she loves Mexican food. She prefers whole grains, lean proteins, and fresh veggies for both lunch and dinner. The Colonia actor ditches sodas and highly-caffeinated beverages.