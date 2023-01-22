Lifestyle

How you can teach your child to cope with anger

How you can teach your child to cope with anger

Written by Sneha Das Jan 22, 2023, 01:03 pm 3 min read

These tips will help calm down your child during their growing years

Anger is one of the most common and normal emotions experienced by us. However, children often tend to confuse anger with aggressive behavior and showcase temper tantrums, disrespect, and frustration. As parents, you need to teach them anger management skills before it affects their academics and mental health. Here are five easy ways to teach your child how to control and cope with anger.

Encourage your child to use words

Your little one might not know what words to use to express their anger. You can teach your child to tell you that they are angry and what it is that is upsetting them. Through this, you can understand them better and help them. Try to model this behavior and verbalize your own feelings, which will help them control their aggressive impulses.

Find a solution and practice relaxation techniques

While relaxing during an anger attack might be difficult, you need to teach your child a positive way to tackle their anger and calm themselves down. You can make them practice relaxation techniques like meditation, breathing, or imagery. You can even ask your child to repeat a calming phrase while breathing deeply or motivate them to do something that excites them.

Teach them empathy

Teach your child to understand situations from the other person's point of view and try to relate with them. Help them practice empathetic behavior and understand the other person's mood. Teach them to forgive themselves as well as others and not judge them for losing their temper. Instead, make them understand and value others' emotions which will help control their angry feelings.

Set certain rules

While it is fine to convey that it is okay for your child to get angry, establish certain rules and make it clear that aggressive behavior will not be accepted. Make your child understand that destruction of property, verbal abuse, physical aggression, and name-calling should not be practiced even when they are angry. Instead, teach them a positive way to react to adverse situations.

Praise your kids often and offer rewards for good behavior

Affectionate and gentle touches, including warm hugs, can ward off feelings of anger, frustration, or jealousy and calm your kids down. It can instantly calm down escalating nerves. Praise your child for attempting something and remind them of their strengths. You can offer rewards like toys or color pencils to them every time they follow your rules and manage to control their anger.