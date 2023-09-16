HP enters foldable PC space with Spectre Fold: Best features

Written by Akash Pandey September 16, 2023 | 03:44 pm 2 min read

The Spectre Fold packs Bang & Olufsen-powered quad speakers (Photo credit: HP)

HP has finally introduced the Spectre Fold foldable PC. Currently available for pre-orders only in the US, limited quantities of this foldable PC will be released on the company's official website in October. Priced at $4,999.99 (nearly Rs. 4.15 lakh), it is more expensive than other models in the foldable PC category. The device competes with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold and ASUS ZenBook 17 Fold, which also retails in India. Here, we discuss its best features.

Lightweight and thin foldable PC

The Spectre Fold is touted to be the thinnest-ever foldable PC on the market. It measures 21.4mm when folded and just 8.5mm when opened. Without the keyboard, it weighs just about 1.31kg (2.9lb), which is an impressively low weight, given it's a device with a massive display and a large battery pack. The PC sports an IMAX Enhanced 17-inch 2.5K (1920×2560 pixels) screen with HDR10, 500-nits brightness, and 99% DCI-P3 color gamut. Upon folding, it transforms into a 12.3-inch clamshell.

Spectre Fold has eco-friendly design

The HP Spectre Fold bears an eco-friendly design that incorporates ocean-bound plastic in the speaker enclosure and recycled metal in the inner frame and keyboard. It is ideal for those who prioritize eco-friendly devices.

3-in-1 device with versatility

The Spectre Fold is a 3-in-1 productivity beast. It can switch from being a tablet to a laptop or desktop. This versatility makes it suitable for those with hybrid lifestyles, requiring a device for both work and leisure activities such as office tasks, streaming content, and checking emails. The device also includes an embedded kickstand for added convenience when used as a laptop or desktop. It also supports Precision Touchpad and HP Wireless Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen.

PC offers 1TB of SSD storage

The Spectre Fold is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1250U CPU, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. That's more than enough power required for office work, Netflix, email, and other tasks. The device runs on Windows 11 and houses a 94.3Wh battery, which supports 100W fast charging. On the connectivity front, it includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. It also features two Thunderbolt 4 ports with USB Type-C.

