Khan was jailed in 2023

Imran Khan uses AI-generated video to claim Pakistan poll victory

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:08 am Feb 12, 202411:08 am

What's the story In a shocking twist, both ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his political opponent Imran Khan claimed victory in Pakistan's 2024 general elections. On Saturday, the latter shared an AI-created video on his official X account, showing him giving a victory speech that did not match his lip movements. In the video, Khan celebrated the win despite the "crackdown" on his party and dismissed Sharif's victory claim.

Next Article

Speech

Khan calls Sharif 'leader of low intelligence'

In the AI-generated video, Khan slammed Sharif, labeling him a "leader of low intelligence" for declaring victory while his party lagged in 30 seats. Khan stated, "My beloved countrymen. By turning out in such huge numbers and exercising your democratic right of franchise, you have laid the foundation for the restoration of the freedom to exercise citizens' rights. I congratulate you all on helping us win the elections handsomely." He requested his supporters to defend the win.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Khan's speech

Reason

Why did Khan turn to AI?

Back in 2022, Khan was ousted from power and he was jailed last year over accusations of leaking state secrets, among other charges. During the election campaign for the 2024 polls, he and his fellow PTI candidates were barred from physically campaigning. Hence, in December 2023, the PTI started using AI to create speeches based on notes that Khan passed on to his lawyers from prison. The speeches were ultimately turned into videos to disseminate Khan's message to voters.

Politics

Unclear majority leads to political horse-trading

Pakistan now faces a period of political maneuvering as the final election results reveal no clear majority. Independent candidates loyal to jailed ex-Prime Minister Khan performed well, with the PTI defying a months-long crackdown that hindered campaigning and forced their candidates to run as independents. Meanwhile, the army-supported Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) claimed victory as the party with the most seats, despite accusations of military establishment involvement in vote-rigging.

Others

Where else has AI been used?

Pakistan is not the only country where political parties have turned to AI for election campaigns. Parties in countries such as the US, New Zealand, Canada, and India have also reportedly taken similar steps. From dystopian AI images to deepfake videos, everything has been tried.