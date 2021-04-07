Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone in India on April 23. In the latest development, an Amazon microsite has confirmed that handset will be available via the e-commerce giant. Separately, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has revealed that the 1.1-inch AMOLED display of Mi Band 5 has been used as the secondary screen on the Mi 11 Ultra.

Design and display It boasts of a 120Hz QHD+ screen

The Mi 11 Ultra features an IP68-rated body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit and a secondary screen for capturing selfies using high-resolution back cameras. The handset has a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information The phone houses a 20MP selfie camera

The Mi 11 Ultra sports a triple rear camera module that comprises a 50MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing shooter.

Internals It supports 67W wired and wireless fast-charging support

The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and 67W wireless fast-charging support. The device also offers support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing and availability