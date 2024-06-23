In brief Simplifying... In brief The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, set to launch soon, boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and a 6,100mAh battery.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro color variants revealed ahead of launch

By Akash Pandey 06:19 pm Jun 23, 202406:19 pm

What's the story OnePlus has officially confirmed the color variants for its upcoming smartphone, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, set to launch on June 27 in China. The company recently unveiled an official poster showcasing the device in green, silver, and white. Notably, the white model, dubbed by OnePlus President Louse Lee as the "OnePlus Ace 3 Pro's Supercar Porcelain Collector's Edition," features a ceramic back, promising superior wear and scratch resistance due to its ultra-high Mohs hardness rating of 8.5.

Tech specs

Features and specifications

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The device will include a substantial 6,100mAh battery that supports OnePlus's proprietary "Glacier Battery technology." The rear camera setup will comprise 50MP (OIS) Sony LYT-800 main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro sensors. On the front, there will be a 16MP camera for selfies.

Launch details

Launch and pricing speculations

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to be introduced in India under OnePlus's numbered lineup. Alongside the Ace 3 Pro, OnePlus will also unveil a new smartwatch, OnePlus Buds 3 earphones, and the company's first high-end Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad Pro. While exact prices are yet to be announced, rumors suggest that the starting price for the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro might start at around CNY 2,999 (approximately ₹35,000).

Storage and material

Storage options and material variants

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be available in different storage options depending on the color variant. The Collector's Edition will come in two options: 16GB/512GB and 24GB/1TB. The other two color variants, silver and green, are expected to be available in three trims: 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 24GB/1TB. The silver edition features a glass back while the green edition comes with a skin-friendly leather back.