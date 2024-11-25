Summarize Simplifying... In short Sony is stepping back into the handheld gaming arena, developing a new console to compete with Nintendo's dominance.

Unlike its previous PlayStation Portal, which streamed games over Wi-Fi, this new 8-inch device aims to offer a native gaming experience, making Sony's games more accessible.

The device is still years away from launch

Sony is developing a new handheld console to rival Nintendo

What's the story Sony is said to be working on a new handheld gaming console, one that would let users play PlayStation 5 games on the go. According to Bloomberg, the move is part of Sony's effort to take on Nintendo and Microsoft in the portable gaming arena. However, the launch of this futuristic device may still be years away.

Market competition

Sony's response to growing handheld gaming market

As of now, Nintendo dominates the handheld gaming market with a next-gen successor to its popular Switch console due next year. Microsoft is also working on a handheld Xbox prototype, but its release is still "a few years out," Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said. This trend shows that major tech companies are increasingly interested in portable gaming devices.

Device features

Sony's new device to offer native gaming experience

Sony's new handheld console is likely to provide a native gaming experience, unlike its predecessor - the PlayStation Portal. This 8-inch device, which was launched last year, streams PS5 games from the cloud over Wi-Fi. The upcoming console hopes to make Sony's games more accessible by letting them be played natively instead of over Wi-Fi, potentially widening its user base.

Past ventures

Sony's history in the portable gaming console market

Sony is no stranger to portable gaming consoles. The tech giant has previously launched devices like the PS Vita and PlayStation Portable. However, these models have since been discontinued. The development of a new handheld console indicates Sony's renewed interest in this sector and its commitment to staying competitive in an evolving market.