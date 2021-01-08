After Capitol violence, Facebook and Instagram suspend Trump's accounts indefinitely

Outgoing United States President Donald Trump has been slapped with an indefinite ban by Facebook and Instagram. He was initially barred from posting anything on these platforms for 24 hours, in wake of the deadly violence at the Capitol.
On Thursday (local time), Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg extended the ban at least until the January 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Zuckerberg issued a lengthy and strongly worded statement
Zuckerberg categorically stated that allowing Trump to access his account poses a significant risk to the peaceful transition of power.
"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," the CEO wrote on his Facebook page.
Earlier, in an internal memo to employees, Zuckerberg said he was "saddened" by the violence.
Quote
At least for two weeks, Trump can't use Facebook, Instagram
"Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete," the post read.
Context
Trump's posts following Capitol siege garnered bans and condemnation
Following the riots that shook the US Capitol, Trump had posted a video in which he had allegedly praised his supporters. The video was removed from various platforms including YouTube.
Jack Dorsey's Twitter even warned of a permanent ban if Trump were to continue flouting its policies.
Snapchat confirmed that it has locked Trump out over his "dangerous rhetoric."
Warning
YouTube promises to punish Trump, other channels spreading election lies
Separately, Shopify has taken down two of Trump's stores selling Make America Great Again merchandise on the platform. TrumpStore.com as well as Shop.DonaldJTrump.com were kicked off.
A Shopify spokesperson confirmed that the ban was in response to Trump violating the company policy which "prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence."
"Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence," the official told.