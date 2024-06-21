In brief Simplifying... In brief Starting June 2025, India will require all smartphone and tablet manufacturers to use USB-C charging ports, aiming to reduce electronic waste and costs.

This move aligns with the European Union's e-waste reduction strategy, and manufacturers have until the end of 2025 to comply.

Violations will result in penalties under the Consumer Protection Act, and major phone makers like Xiaomi and OPPO are already on board with this change. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The rule for common charger will be extended to laptops from 2026

India to mandate USB-C common charger rule from June 2025

By Akash Pandey 04:44 pm Jun 21, 202404:44 pm

What's the story Starting from June 2025, all new smartphones and tablets sold in India will be required to have a standard USB-C or Type-C charging port, according to Mint, citing three anonymous sources. This move is aimed at enabling the use of a single charger and cable to power multiple devices. The same rule will be extended to laptops from the end of 2026, but will not apply to basic phones and wearables for now.

Upcoming changes

IT ministry to instruct device makers on uniform charging ports

The Union IT ministry is expected to instruct all device makers in the coming weeks to adopt uniform charging ports. "USB-C or Type-C charging port will be made mandatory for smartphones and tablets from June next year. Feature phones or basic phones, hearables and wearables will be kept out for now," one of the sources told Mint. This initiative is designed to cut costs and curb the growth of electronic waste.

E-waste management

India aligns with EU's electronic waste reduction strategy

India is aligning its electronic waste management strategy with that of the European Union, which initiated this standardization in 2022. The country is giving manufacturers an additional six months to comply with these new standards. "All phone makers will be legally bound to adhere to the norms, and any flouting of these norms will attract penalties as per the Consumer Protection Act," a source revealed to Mint. Phone makers such as Xiaomi and OPPO have expressed support for this development.