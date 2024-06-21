India to mandate USB-C common charger rule from June 2025
Starting from June 2025, all new smartphones and tablets sold in India will be required to have a standard USB-C or Type-C charging port, according to Mint, citing three anonymous sources. This move is aimed at enabling the use of a single charger and cable to power multiple devices. The same rule will be extended to laptops from the end of 2026, but will not apply to basic phones and wearables for now.
IT ministry to instruct device makers on uniform charging ports
The Union IT ministry is expected to instruct all device makers in the coming weeks to adopt uniform charging ports. "USB-C or Type-C charging port will be made mandatory for smartphones and tablets from June next year. Feature phones or basic phones, hearables and wearables will be kept out for now," one of the sources told Mint. This initiative is designed to cut costs and curb the growth of electronic waste.
India aligns with EU's electronic waste reduction strategy
India is aligning its electronic waste management strategy with that of the European Union, which initiated this standardization in 2022. The country is giving manufacturers an additional six months to comply with these new standards. "All phone makers will be legally bound to adhere to the norms, and any flouting of these norms will attract penalties as per the Consumer Protection Act," a source revealed to Mint. Phone makers such as Xiaomi and OPPO have expressed support for this development.