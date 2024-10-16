Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Aussie captain Meg Lanning leads the pack with 407 runs in Women's T20 WC knock-outs, followed by current captain Alyssa Healy with 299 runs.

Presenting batters with most runs in Women's T20 WC knock-outs

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:50 am Oct 16, 202410:50 am

What's the story We are done and dusted with the league stage of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup and it's time for the knock-outs. While defending champions Australia will face South Africa in the first semi-final, the second semi-final will see West Indies take on New Zealand. Here we look at the batters with the most runs in the Women's T20 WC knock-outs.

#1

Meg Lanning - 407 runs

Former Aussie captain Meg Lanning tops the list for scoring 407 runs across 12 knock-out matches in the competition's history. As per ESPNcricinfo, she averages a stunning 45.22 as her two half-centuries in WT20 WC knock-outs came in the semi-final and final of the 2016 edition. She powered the Aussies to Women's T20 WC title wins in 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023.

#2

Alyssa Healy - 299 runs

The current Australian captain and veteran opener Alyssa Healy is next on the list. She has hammered 299 runs across 14 knock-out games at 27.18. Healy slammed a match-winning 75 versus India in the final of the 2020 edition. That remains her only 50-plus score in the finals and semi-finals of the T20 WC.

#3

Beth Mooney - 255 runs

In Beth Mooney, we have another Australian on this list as she has slammed 255 runs across eight knock-out matches at a staggering average of 63.75. She is the only batter to slam three half-centuries in this regard. Mooney is also the only player with two 50-plus scores in the Women's T20 World Cup finals (2020 and 2023).

#4

Charlotte Edwards - 175 runs

Charlotte Edwards, the former England Women captain, also features on this list. She finished her career with 175 runs across seven games in WT20 WC knock-outs at a paltry average of 25. Her highest score in knock-outs read 36. Edwards's strike rate is also under 100 (96.68).