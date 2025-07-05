'Pahalgam attack unfortunate, India used it to destabilize peace': Shehbaz

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has blamed India for using the recent Pahalgam terror attack to disturb regional peace. Speaking at the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Azerbaijan, Sharif said, "The unprovoked and reckless Indian hostility directed towards Pakistan after an unfortunate incident in Jammu and Kashmir was yet another attempt to destabilise regional peace." He also took a dig at Israel while condemning violence against innocents in Gaza and Iran.

Attack details Details of the Pahalgam attack and India's response The Pahalgam attack on April 22 killed 25 tourists and a local in Kashmir's Baisaran Valley. The Resistance Front (TRF), linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, had claimed responsibility for this incident. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, destroying nine terror camps inside Pakistan. This operation led to widespread hostilities but ended on May 10 after a ceasefire was reached at Pakistan's request.

Global conflicts Sharif condemns Israel's airstrikes on Iran Sharif also condemned Israel's airstrikes on Iran as "acts of aggression." The conflict, which started with "Operation Rising Lion" in June to target Iran's nuclear program, ended after a 12-day truce. Over 600 Iranian people died during this conflict. He said Pakistan stands against "barbaric acts against innocent people anywhere in the world," referring to both Kashmir and Gaza.

Sports controversy Should India play against Pakistan in Asia Cup, asks Thackeray Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has questioned whether it is appropriate for India to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup tournaments after the Pahalgam attack. He asked if playing matches would be considered anti-national by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government. The Asia Cup T20 is likely to be held in September, while the Asia Cup Hockey tournament will start on August 27 in Bihar.