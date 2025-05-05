What's the story

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will meet for private talks on Monday over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The meeting was convened at Islamabad's request after India imposed punitive measures on its neighbor over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Pakistan, a non-permanent member of the 15-member UNSC, reportedly "requested closed consultations" on the tension, and the Greek Presidency scheduled the same on May 5.