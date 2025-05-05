UNSC to hold 'closed consultations' over Pahalgam attack today
What's the story
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will meet for private talks on Monday over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
The meeting was convened at Islamabad's request after India imposed punitive measures on its neighbor over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.
Pakistan, a non-permanent member of the 15-member UNSC, reportedly "requested closed consultations" on the tension, and the Greek Presidency scheduled the same on May 5.
Meeting details
Greece to preside over the meeting
Greece, which holds the presidency of the UNSC for May, has five permanent members with veto power: China, France, Russia, the UK and the US.
The other 10 non-permanent members are Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Panama, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia.
"We condemn terrorism in all its forms...On the other hand, we are concerned about this tension, which is mounting in the region," Permanent Representative of Greece to the UN Evangelos Sekeris earlier said.
Diplomatic fallout
Pahalgam attack sparks India's punitive measures against Pakistan
The Pahalgam terror attack, which was mainly aimed at tourists, has caused India to take multiple punitive steps against Pakistan.
This includes taking steps such as canceling all visas issued to Pakistani nationals and banning all imports from Islamabad, with discussions around the Indus Waters Treaty.
Last week, Sekeris said if a request for a meeting on the Indo-Pak situation was made, it should be held, as it could help reduce tensions between the two.
Diplomatic engagement
Jaishankar advocates for justice and engages with global counterparts
EAM S. Jaishankar has spoken to most UNSC members, excluding China and Pakistan, reiterating the need to bring the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack to justice.
He also had a "good conversation" with his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis over the incident.
He also spoke to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.
UN response
UN calls for restraint and peaceful resolution
In the meantime, the UN has called upon India and Pakistan to observe "maximum restraint" after the Pahalgam attack.
UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric condemned the terrorist attack, saying issues between the two nuclear-armed neighbors should be resolved peacefully through "meaningful mutual engagement."
Last week, Guterres separately condemned the Pahalgam attack during calls with Jaishankar and Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif.