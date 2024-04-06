Next Article

Compact SUVs are gaining popularity among Indian consumers

Tata Punch dominates March 2024 car sales, Maruti maintains momentum

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:54 am Apr 06, 202411:54 am

What's the story India's automobile market witnessed a significant surge in March 2024, with a total of 156,294 units sold. This represents a substantial increase of 13.13% in comparison to the same period last year. The compact SUV Tata Punch and its EV variant led the sales chart with an impressive sale of 17,547 units, clocking a remarkable year-on-year growth of 61.07%.

Strong contenders

Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki WagonR secure top spots

The Hyundai Creta secured the second position in March 2024's sales chart, selling 16,458 units, reflecting a YoY growth of 17.34%. Despite experiencing a slight dip compared to last year, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR maintained its strong market presence with sales of 16,368 units. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire also held its ground among top sellers, with an impressive sale of 15,894 units last month, and an annual growth rate of 18.67%.

Consistent performers

Swift and Baleno continue to impress

Maruti Suzuki Swift secured the fifth spot in March 2024's sales, moving 15,728 units despite a minor drop in sales. The Baleno continued its reign as a favorite premium hatchback with sales reaching 15,588 units. Meanwhile, Mahindra Scorpio/N made a significant leap to seventh place with an impressive sale of 15,151 units and an annual growth rate of 72.41%.

Final rankings

Ertiga, Brezza hold steady, Tata Nexon rounds out top ten

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga continued to captivate Indian families with sales reaching 14,888 units and an annual growth rate of 64.91%. Despite a slight dip in sales, the Brezza remained popular among compact SUV enthusiasts with total sales of 14,614 units. Rounding out the top ten was the Tata Nexon and its EV trim, which sold a combined total of 14,058 units in March 2024.