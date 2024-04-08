Next Article

The changes are mostly cosmetic

Yamaha Fascino, MT-15 V2, and Ray ZR updated in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:56 pm Apr 08, 202402:56 pm

What's the story Yamaha has introduced new updates for its Fascino, MT-15 V2, and Ray ZR models as part of its 'The Call of The Blue' campaign. The MT-15 now features a fresh Cyber Green color option. Additionally, the Cyan Storm DLX color scheme has been updated with new graphics. A hazard function has also been added to the MT-15 V2 DLX, as an extra safety feature for riders.

Model #1

Yamaha continues to offer existing color options

Despite the introduction of new color variants, Yamaha will continue to offer existing color options for the Yamaha MT-15 V2. These include Dark Matte Blue, Ice Fluo Vermillion, Metallic Black, and Racing Blue. This decision ensures that customers have a broad range of choices to match their personal preferences, when selecting their motorcycle's color scheme.

Model #2

Yamaha updates Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid

The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid line-up has also received updates with the addition of Cyan Blue, Silver, Matte Copper, and Metallic White shades for the disc and drum variant. The existing Cool Blue Metallic, Dark Matte Blue, and Vivid Red options will continue to be available. Additionally, the drum version in Fascino is now available in a new Metallic Black shade.

Model #3

What about Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid?

For Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid model, Yamaha has introduced a Cyan Blue color option for both disc and and drum variants. Existing colors such as Metallic Black, Dark Matte Blue, Matte Red, and Racing Blue will remain available. The Street Rally variant continues to offer distinct colors like Matte Copper, Light Gray Vermillion, and Matte Black.