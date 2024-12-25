Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian rupee is experiencing a downward trend, closing at 85.20 against the US dollar, influenced by factors like a strong dollar, weak domestic equities, and rising crude oil prices.

Analysts suggest that the rupee's depreciation may continue due to increased dollar demand, aggressive US import tariffs, and outflows of foreign institutional investments.

However, interventions by the Reserve Bank of India could potentially support the rupee at lower levels. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The fall is mainly due to rising US bond yields

Indian rupee in freefall? Why it keeps hitting record lows

By Mudit Dube 11:57 am Dec 25, 202411:57 am

What's the story The Indian rupee has witnessed a record fall against the US dollar, hitting an all-time low of 85.21 on Tuesday. This is the six straight session of decline for the currency. The fall is due to rising US bond yields and strong dollar demand from importers. Despite RBI's efforts to stem the losses, underlying issues like tepid capital flows and widening trade deficit continue to weigh on the currency.

Market response

RBI's intervention and market reactions

The rupee closed Tuesday's trading session at 85.20 against the US dollar, down 0.1% for the day. The RBI's intervention, probably through dollar sales, helped contain the losses, traders said. However, one state-run bank trader said, "RBI doesn't seem to be defending any level right now but is just curbing volatility," suggesting steady rupee depreciation may continue in the future.

Influencing factors

Factors contributing to rupee's depreciation

The rupee's fall was also aided by a strong dollar against major overseas currencies and weak domestic equities. Analysts have noted that increased dollar demand due to month-end payment obligations and fears of aggressive import tariffs by the US have strengthened the greenback. Rising crude oil prices have also pushed down the rupee.

Expert view

Analyst's perspective on rupee's depreciation

Anuj Choudhary, a Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, blamed weak domestic markets and a strong US dollar on the rupee's fall. He said increased demand from importers and rising crude oil prices have strengthened the dollar. A hawkish tone of the US Federal Reserve and improved US economy may further support the dollar, Choudhary said. "FII outflows may also weigh on the rupee. However, any intervention by the RBI may support the rupee at lower levels," Choudhary said.

Global impact

Global market trends impacting rupee's value

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against six currencies, was trading higher by 0.11% at 107.93 amid soaring US Treasury yields and fears of delayed interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.69% to $73.13 per barrel in futures trade. These global market trends have significantly impacted the value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.