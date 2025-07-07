These 5 Richard Linklater movies will leave you thinking deep

Richard Linklater is a master storyteller, a filmmaker who can capture the mundane and make it magical, and a person who can take you on the most mindful ride of your life. From time to relationship and personal growth, his films dealt with it all. Here are five heartwarming movies by him, which we think will leave you grateful and introspective.

Serendipity 'Before Sunrise': A serendipitous encounter Before Sunrise is a romantic drama that traces the story of two strangers who meet on a train in Europe and decide to spend an evening together in Vienna. The film beautifully captures their spur of the moment connection as they wander around the city, having deep conversations about life, love, and dreams. The chemistry between the characters is so palpable, making it a riveting exploration of fleeting moments that can leave lasting impressions.

Growing up 'Boyhood': A journey through time Boyhood is an ambitious project shot over 12 long years, following a boy from childhood to adulthood. This coming-of-age story offers an intimate look at how families work, how people grow, and how time passes. The film's unique style lets viewers see real-life changes in the actors over the years, lending authenticity to its depiction of life's highs and lows.

Rock on 'School of Rock': Unconventional teaching methods In School of Rock, Jack Black features as Dewey Finn, a failed musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. Learning of his students's musical skills, he forms a band with them to compete in a local contest. The film blends comedy with heartwarming moments as Dewey encourages his kids to pursue their creativity, while also learning important life lessons himself.

Nostalgia trip 'Dazed and Confused': A nostalgic look at youth culture Dazed and Confused transports us back to 1976, on the last day of school for a group of teenagers in Texas. The film chronicles their carefree escapades as they deal with friendships, parties, and self-discovery on this life-changing day. With its ensemble cast playing relatable characters dealing with universal issues of growing up, it is an evergreen favorite for anyone looking for nostalgia or understanding of youth culture at the time.