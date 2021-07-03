Home / News / Entertainment News / A 'nervous' Alia Bhatt begins shooting for 'Darlings'
A 'nervous' Alia Bhatt begins shooting for 'Darlings'

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 03:20 pm
Alia Bhatt said that 'Darlings' may mark her foray into film production but she will always be an actor first

As Alia Bhatt starts shooting for her debut production venture Darlings, the actor says she is feeling both excited and nervous about working on the quirky mother-daughter story. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is producing the project as well. The film, starring Shefali Shah, is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighborhood.

The dark comedy traces the lives of two women

Directed by writer Jasmeet K Reen, the dark comedy traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances. Alia, Shah Rukh, and the rest of the team had unveiled the film's teaser in March. In an Instagram post, Alia said that Darlings may mark her foray into film production but she will always be an actor first.

I always get nervous before starting a new film: Alia

"Day one of Darlings! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first and forever (in this case a very nervous actor)," the actor said. "I don't know what it is.. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body," she said.

Here is Alia's Instagram post

Vijay Varma also started shooting for the film on Saturday

The film also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. Vijay too started the shooting on Saturday and said he is excited to be back on the sets again. "So happy and excited to be back on a set again! And for a film, I've been so stoked about for the longest time. #Darlings in production now," he posted on Instagram.

Here is Vijay's Instagram post

Alia will next be seen in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Meanwhile, Alia wrapped up Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi last week. Earlier in April, the film's shoot was halted as both Bhansali and Alia tested positive for coronavirus one after the other. Apart from Darlings and Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia has Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, and SS Rajamouli's multi-starrer film RRR.

