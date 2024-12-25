Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Allu Arjun, involved in a legal case following a woman's death at his film premiere, has put up white sheets around his Hyderabad home after it was vandalized.

Despite being named in the case, the victim's husband, Bhaskar, has publicly stated he doesn't blame Arjun for the tragedy, expressing a desire to withdraw the case.

Arjun was questioned by police over new CCTV evidence but maintains his innocence. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Allu Arjun's Hyderabad home was vandalized recently

Allu Arjun erects white sheets around Hyderabad residence after vandalism

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:41 am Dec 25, 202410:41 am

What's the story Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has put up white sheets around his Hyderabad residence in Jubilee Hills after his home was vandalized recently. The move comes after protestors, who were members of the Osmania University - Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), pelted stones at his home last Sunday evening. Reportedly, the incident has left the actor's family in shock and they want more privacy from the media and vandals.

Legal proceedings

Protestors arrested, Arjun questioned in stampede case

The protestors who vandalized the property were arrested by police and detained overnight before being granted bail on Monday. To note, Arjun has found himself in a legal quagmire after a woman's death at a stampede during the premiere of his latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor was questioned for over three hours by Hyderabad police on Tuesday in connection with the case.

Investigation details

Arjun's role in the ongoing stampede investigation

Arjun is named the 11th accused in the case registered by Bhaskar, the husband of Revathi, the deceased woman in the stampede. The actor was detained for a short while over a week ago and released on interim bail. During his questioning, police reportedly grilled him over new CCTV evidence regarding the incident at Sandhya Theatre on December 4.

Statement of innocence

Victim's husband does not blame Arjun for tragedy

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, Bhaskar has publicly stated that he doesn't hold Arjun responsible for his wife's death or his son's critical condition. In an interview with NDTV, he expressed his desire to withdraw the case and emphasized that he doesn't blame anyone for the tragic incident. "We do not want to blame anybody and consider it our bad luck... we were blamed for the arrest but we do not have the strength to fight," he said.